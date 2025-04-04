Authorities Conducts Surprise Visit To Model Rehri Bazaar In Nankana Sahib
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 03:20 PM
NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Nankana Sahib Wajiha Samreen paid a surprise visit to the Model Rehri Bazaar to ensure the availability of quality goods at fixed rates in Nankana City.
She reviewed the sale of goods, quality, cleanliness and other arrangements, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high standards.
Speaking exclusively to APP correspondent, Samreen highlighted the benefits of establishing rickshaw markets, which have created better employment opportunities for poor rickshaw drivers.
She also noted that the general public can now purchase fruits, vegetables, and other essential items from one place at fixed rates.
The rate list is being displayed at prominent places and no compromise is being made on cleanliness in rickshaw markets.
Additionally, the Assistant Commissioner inspected the quality of materials used in newly constructed streets and reviewed illegal encroachments in different areas of the city.
On another visit, Assistant Commissioner Samreen inspected the Afghan camp established at Government Guru Nanak High school, reviewing the arrangements for temporary accommodation for Afghan residents.
