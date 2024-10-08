Authorities crack down on encroachments in Nowshera Virkan

(@FahadShabbir)

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The local administration in Nowshera Virkan has taken action to address the growing problem of encroachments on Kadial Road, on Tuesday.

According to AC office, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Naveed Haider, a team including the Chief Officer of the Municipal Committee Khalid Rasheed, Encroachment Inspector Mian Imran Nazir and other officials carried out an operation to remove permanent and temporary illegal encroachments along Kadial Road.

The operation targeted encroachments in front of commercial centers where dozens of rickshaws, sledgehammers and carts were removed.

Many shopkeepers who had set up illegal encroachments were also fined up to 20,000 rupees.

The action was taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and maintain the city's appearance.

