Authorities Cracks Down On Illegal Constructions In Chiniot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 12:10 AM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The district administration in Chiniot has launched a major operation against illegal constructions, targeting several shops and markets built without approved plans, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saifullah Gondal.

According the DC office, District Officer Planning Zaheer Sangra and District Officer Regulation Moeez Gujjar, conducted building control and anti-encroachment drives in areas such as Pabarwala Police Station, Rewa Chowk, Chak 134, Lonewala, and Bahadrianwala.

Ten illegal buildings were sealed in Thatta Thakur, Rajuha, and Lonewala due to non-approval of maps and twenty shops in Rajuha received notices for constructing without approved plans.

The administration's efforts aim to ensure that all constructions adhere to approved plans and regulations, with strict action to be taken against violators. This move is part of a broader initiative to maintain orderly development and compliance with building codes in Chiniot.

APP/mha/378

More Stories From Pakistan