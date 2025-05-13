Open Menu

Authorities Cracks Down On Unhygienic Eateries In Taxila

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 10:10 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Cantonment board Taxila's food inspection team launched a crackdown on Tuesday against food eateries, imposing heavy fines for selling unhygienic food and failing to follow cleanliness instructions.

According to APP correspondent, the action was taken under the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer Imran Khan.

Three hotels were penalized for poor sanitation and selling low-quality food, while two sweet houses were fined for selling expired and substandard sweets.

Expired and substandard food items were destroyed on the spot during the crackdown.

The action is part of the Cantonment Board Taxila's ongoing Public Health Campaign, aimed at ensuring high food quality standards and eliminating hazardous food items.

The CEO urged the public to report instances of substandard food being sold, enabling timely action to be taken.

The crackdown reflects the Cantonment Board's commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring food safety in the region.

APP/ajq/378

