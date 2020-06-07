UrduPoint.com
Authorities Decide To Begin Plasma Therapy Process To Treat COVID-19 Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 08:30 PM

Authorities decide to begin plasma therapy process to treat COVID-19 patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad authorities have decided to begin plasma therapy process to treat COVID-19 patients in the Federal capital, a private news channel reported while quoting Director General (DG) Health Metropolitan Corporation Dr Hasan Orooj as saying.

Dr Hasan said that the local health services department has initiated the plasma registration campaign and it is titled as 'Islamabad Plasma Registry Initiative'.

"We have started process to collect data of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in Islamabad so that information on possible donors could be collected," Dr Hasan Orooj said.

He said that they would soon be issuing contact details so that recovered COVID-19 patients could register themselves with the authorities.

He further appealed to the recovered COVID-19 patients from Islamabad to register themselves and donate plasma to save lives of critical patients.

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had allowed clinical trials of blood plasma therapy to treat coronavirus patients in the country.

Plasma, the fluid in blood teeming with antibodies post-illness, has already proven effective in small studies to treat infectious diseases including Ebola and SARS.

