Authorities demolish 6 smog-emitting kilns

Rahim Yar Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The authorities here on Tuesday demolished six brick kilns that were contributing to smog in the area.

Assistant Director Environment, Suraj Kumar said that the action was taken on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner to launched crackdown on industrial units which causing smog in the region.

The team under supervision of the assistant director led a team with heavy contingent of police demolished the kilns by using heavy machinery.

Cases have also been registered against the kilns owners for not using the zigzag technology and burning substandard fuels which are major contributors to the smog, he added.

