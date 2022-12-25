UrduPoint.com

Authorities Devising Strategy To Enhance Storage Capacity Of Rawal Dam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 12:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Small Dam Organization (SDO) are devising a strategy to enhance the storage capacity of Rawal Dam.

According to a WASA spokesman, Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority and WASA Rawalpindi Tariq Mehmood Murtaza chairing a meeting had formed a committee to give recommendations to increase the storage capacity of Rawal Dam.

He informed that Managing Director, WASA Muhammad Tanveer, Chief Engineer Potohar Irrigation Department Naeem Ashraf, Project Director Small Dams Maher Manzoor, Deputy Managing Director, WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf and others attended the meeting.

It was agreed that solid steps should be taken to increase the capacity of Rawal Dam to meet the increasing water demand of the city.

The participants discussed various proposals to increase the existing capacity of the dam including desalination which would help enhancing the water storage capacity of the dam.

The project would help provide an additional 50 to 60 million gallons of water per day.

The spokesman informed that a technical committee consisting of officers from the Irrigation Department and WASA was formed to prepare the TORs of the project.

The Committee would submit its report to the Chairman within one week and a plan would be submitted to the government for final approval, he added.

The Chairman said that considering the future water requirements of Rawalpindi city, this project would be of great importance adding, the underground water level was reducing and had reached an alarming level and dependence on the dams had become inevitable.

The project would not only provide a sufficient quantity of water at a low cost, but WASA already has a system to bring water from Rawal Dam to Rawalpindi city and treat it, the spokesman said.

