Authorities Direct To Take Strict Action Against Smog SOPs Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Saqib Manan here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators of smog Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to control smog and fog.

While reviewing the measures taken by the Environment Department for smog he said that industrial units, brick kilns and transports violating the rules should be dealt with iron hands.

The crackdown should be accelerated and action should also be taken against those causing smog by burning crop residue and smoke-emitting vehicles.

He further said that the brick kilns of old technology should be instructed to convert their kilns to the new technology as soon as possible and geo-tagging of all registered kilns should be completed soon in order to protect the people from air pollution and the diseases.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a meeting held in the Commissioner's Office regarding smog.

Additional Commissioner, Coordination, Syed Nazarat Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Headquarters, Marzia Saleem, ADC (G) Nosheen Sarwar, Secretary Regional Transport Authority and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the commissioner was informed about the details of the anti-smog campaign in Rawalpindi district. Action was being taken against the rules violators without any discrimination that causes smog.

3559 smoke-emitting vehicles were issued challan slips and a fines amounting to over Rs 2.1 million were imposed on the violators during last one month.

Apart from this, an industrial unit for violating environmental laws was also sealed and a fine amounting to Rs 100,000 was imposed on it.

During the anti-smog operations, 62 brick kilns were sealed in Rawalpindi district, 27 in Chakwal and 18 in Attock while FIRs were also lodged against 73 rules violators. Total fines amounting to Rs 6.4 million were imposed in the division.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the conversion of the brick kilns and 100 percent kilns should be converted on new technology as soon as possible.

