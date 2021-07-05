UrduPoint.com
Authorities Directed For Setting Up Cattle Markets At Suitable Spots

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:46 PM

Secretary Local Government & Rural Development (LG&RD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shakeel Ahmad has directed municipal authorities across the province for setting up cattle markets at suitable places in suburban areas of cities to minimize crowd in them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government & Rural Development (LG&RD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shakeel Ahmad has directed municipal authorities across the province for setting up cattle markets at suitable places in suburban areas of cities to minimize crowd in them.

He has further directed arrangements of vaccination, hygienic conditions, drinking water, security, lighting beside availability of veterinary doctor and effective prevention of Corona, Vibola and other diseases.

He issued these directives while presiding over a joint meeting of all municipal bodies and authorities from across the province. Besides, Special Secretary, Motasim Billah, Secretary Local Council, Saleem Khan, Director General (DG) Local Government, Khuda Bakhsh, representatives of TMAs, heads of WSSPs and authorities also attended the meeting.

The Secretary Local Government directed the preparation of the schedule of the posting of smart and energetic staffers for Eidul Azha to equip them with modern machinery.

Beside, sharing their contact numbers with concerned Regional Municipal Officers (RMOs) and Local Council board also shared them with Local Government Secretariat.

He further directed arrangements for disposing of the wastes of sacrificial animals before Eidul Azha and ensuring of cleanliness process for three consecutive days during Eid.

The Secretary further directed mass level awareness campaign for ensuring clean environment in all cities and towns of the province and utilization of all conventional manners including announcements through masajid, display of banners, whatsapp number and distribution of pamphlets through TMAs to seek support for cleanliness campaign on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He also directed the distribution of free bio-degradable bags inscribed with monogram and directives from concerned municipality in all residential areas to before Eid to enable people for extending support to them at identified spots.

