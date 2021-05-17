Authorities directed to abstain from appointing male staff in Dar-ul-Amans

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parliamentary Women Caucus chaired by Sumera Shams discussed affairs of Dar-ul-Amans of the province and directed authorities to abstain from appointing male workers in these women welfare facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parliamentary Women Caucus chaired by Sumera Shams discussed affairs of Dar-ul-Amans of the province and directed authorities to abstain from appointing male workers in these women welfare facilities.

The meeting that was convened to discuss affairs of KP Dar-ul-Amans among others was attended by MPAs including Madeeha Nisar, Sajida Hanif and Rehana Ismai besides Director Social Welfare, Gender Specialist and representatives of various welfare organisations.

On the occasion, participants of meeting were briefed about the progress on reforms being made in Dar-ul-Amans. Meeting was also informed about appointment of psychologist, legal experts and new staff members.

It was told that concrete steps have been taken for construction of Dar-ul-Amans in the province while in some areas these women facilities are being also setup in ranted building due to unavailability of suitable space.

Chairing the meeting, Sumera Shams reviewed progress on construction of Dar-ul-Aman at Lower Dir directing speeding up of the process. He also directed that authorities should abstain from appointing male staff in Dar-ul-Amans.

She informed that meeting that similar menu has been implemented in Dar-ul-Amans under same food policy ensuring continuous provision of food items adding food policy has been adopted after consultation of nutritionist.

She told that five advisory committees have been constituted for Dar-ul-Amans of KP comprising psychologists, gynaecologists, women police workers, legal experts and representatives of local government.