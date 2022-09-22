Authorities directed to accelerate anti-dengue campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Saif Anwar Jappa here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the ongoing anti-dengue campaign and utilize all available resources to ensure cleanliness, detect dengue larvae and remove stagnant water.

Chairing a meeting held here in connection with the anti-dengue campaign Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa directed the administration of five housing schemes which come under RDA control to focus on anti-dengue activities.

Assistant Director Building Control, Ali Raza gave a detailed briefing on anti-dengue activities.

The DG also instructed the administration of the housing schemes to hire entomologists.

He urged the citizens to take special care and all possible cleanliness arrangements should be made.

The residents should also use mosquito repellent spray, he said adding, water drainage system should be checked regularly so that if there is any stagnant water, it could be removed.

The DG also nominated Assistant Director Planning, Mehwish Naseem as focal person for the five housing schemes.

The Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering RDA Malik Ghazanfar Ali, Deputy Director Planning Samiullah Niazi, Deputy Director Admin Iftikhar Ali, other RDA officers and the representatives of the five housing schemes including Bahria Town, Faisal Town, Top City, University Town and Mumtaz City were present in the meeting.