UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authorities Directed To Accelerate Arrangements To Start Construction Work On Dadhocha Dam

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Authorities directed to accelerate arrangements to start construction work on Dadhocha Dam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Captain (R), Muhammad Mahmood on Tuesday said that the construction work on Dadhocha dam project would be started soon as the administration had finalized its work plan.

Chairing a meeting held here Tuesday to review progress on small dams he directed the authorities to accelerate arrangements so that the construction work on the project could be started within shortest possible time frame.

Commissioner said, the administration was also settling all the matters of Mahota Dam and finalizing its work schedule.

He informed the meeting that if required, elaborates security arrangements would also be made for Dadhocha dam project.

He said that the contractor of Dadhocha dam had agreed to fulfill all the requirements and complete the project according the plan.

Construction of small dams was need of the hour as there was water shortage in several areas of the district and the issue could only be resolved through construction of more dams, he said,He said that the task would be given to the concerned officials of Small Damer Department and Revenue Department and the progress on the work of these dams would be reviewed every week.

Chief Engineer Small Dams Pothohar Region Sheikh Moin, XEN Small Dams Rawalpindi Ghulam Rasool, Director Finance and Planning Nazia Parveen Sundhan and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Dam Rawalpindi Progress All

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

16 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

29 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

40 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

41 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

56 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.