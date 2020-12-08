Authorities directed to accelerate arrangements to start construction work on Dadhocha Dam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Captain (R), Muhammad Mahmood on Tuesday said that the construction work on Dadhocha dam project would be started soon as the administration had finalized its work plan.

Chairing a meeting held here Tuesday to review progress on small dams he directed the authorities to accelerate arrangements so that the construction work on the project could be started within shortest possible time frame.

Commissioner said, the administration was also settling all the matters of Mahota Dam and finalizing its work schedule.

He informed the meeting that if required, elaborates security arrangements would also be made for Dadhocha dam project.

He said that the contractor of Dadhocha dam had agreed to fulfill all the requirements and complete the project according the plan.

Construction of small dams was need of the hour as there was water shortage in several areas of the district and the issue could only be resolved through construction of more dams, he said,He said that the task would be given to the concerned officials of Small Damer Department and Revenue Department and the progress on the work of these dams would be reviewed every week.

Chief Engineer Small Dams Pothohar Region Sheikh Moin, XEN Small Dams Rawalpindi Ghulam Rasool, Director Finance and Planning Nazia Parveen Sundhan and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.