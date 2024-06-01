Authorities Directed To Accelerate Awareness Campaign Against Use Of Plastic Bags
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate ongoing awareness campaign against use of plastic bags.
He instructed the officers to conduct an awareness campaign against the plastic bags in such a way that the citizens realizing its harmful effects abandon the use of plastic bags themselves.
The use of plastic is dangerous for human health, he said adding, along with prevention of everything that causes pollution, awareness should be created among people regarding green energy preservation.
He directed the authorities to encourage roof guarding among the citizens. To reduce the severity of the increasing effects of the current global warming, the importance of the plantation has increased more than ever, he added.
The citizens should be encouraged to play their part in the ongoing plantation drive across the division, he said.
The inspectors should visit the sites and ensure that all the conditions are being met as per the operational NOC, the Commissioner said.
The NOC approval process should be expedited so that the employment opportunities could be created through enhancing economic activity in the region, he directed.
A total of 12 cases were presented by the sub-committee in the Environment Approval Committee meeting, he said and informed that the environment committee issued NOC to seven petrol pumps and four commercial buildings.
11 cases were approved while one case of building was referred to Civil Aviation Authority for clearance, he said.
In case of non-fulfillment of the conditions given in the NOC, it could be cancelled, Engineer Amira Khattak said adding, NOC recipients should be encouraged to start work as soon as possible.
Recent Stories
Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for T20 World Cup 2024
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit
Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OPP hosts its annual may dinner & fundraiser at University of Oxford3 minutes ago
-
4,147 cases registered over kite-flying ban violation this year23 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.9m released for treatment of cops' children23 minutes ago
-
Sargodha policemen honoured for saving people from mob33 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs 300m till May33 minutes ago
-
DC distributes compensation cheques for natural disaster victims43 minutes ago
-
DCC directs authorities to provide all possible relief to citizens43 minutes ago
-
Sports festival inaugurated in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
Filling stations fined for short measures1 hour ago
-
Dead meat seized1 hour ago
-
PHA sets up complaint center1 hour ago
-
Police arrest three gang members for house robbery1 hour ago