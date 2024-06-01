Open Menu

Authorities Directed To Accelerate Awareness Campaign Against Use Of Plastic Bags

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Authorities directed to accelerate awareness campaign against use of plastic bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate ongoing awareness campaign against use of plastic bags.

He instructed the officers to conduct an awareness campaign against the plastic bags in such a way that the citizens realizing its harmful effects abandon the use of plastic bags themselves.

The use of plastic is dangerous for human health, he said adding, along with prevention of everything that causes pollution, awareness should be created among people regarding green energy preservation.

He directed the authorities to encourage roof guarding among the citizens. To reduce the severity of the increasing effects of the current global warming, the importance of the plantation has increased more than ever, he added.

The citizens should be encouraged to play their part in the ongoing plantation drive across the division, he said.

The inspectors should visit the sites and ensure that all the conditions are being met as per the operational NOC, the Commissioner said.

The NOC approval process should be expedited so that the employment opportunities could be created through enhancing economic activity in the region, he directed.

A total of 12 cases were presented by the sub-committee in the Environment Approval Committee meeting, he said and informed that the environment committee issued NOC to seven petrol pumps and four commercial buildings.

11 cases were approved while one case of building was referred to Civil Aviation Authority for clearance, he said.

In case of non-fulfillment of the conditions given in the NOC, it could be cancelled, Engineer Amira Khattak said adding, NOC recipients should be encouraged to start work as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Petrol Visit Noc Rawalpindi All Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for ..

Pakistan releases “Saadi Wari Oye” anthem for T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

3 hours ago
 NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

3 hours ago
 vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife ..

Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

5 hours ago
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

6 hours ago
 Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

7 hours ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

9 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan