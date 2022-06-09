UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Accelerate Dredging, De-silting Work Of Nullah Lai

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 07:55 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi have been directed to accelerate the ongoing dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Tanveer while chairing a meeting held here at WASA Headquarters on Thursday directed the officers concerned to work hard to ensure water supply to the citizens and remain in constant contact with the IESCO authorities regarding power load-shedding.

He also instructed to make more efforts for provision of clean drinking water and sanitation services to the citizens.

The MD said, repair work of the faulty tube wells should be completed on a war footing and in case of malfunction, water should be supplied to the affected areas through water bowsers.

He said, "Water is a basic need and its uninterrupted supply to the citizens should be our foremost priority. Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated."He stressed the need for immediate action to address the grievances of the consumers.

He further said that work should be done on an urgent basis for timely completion of ongoing development projects.

