Authorities directed to accelerate efforts to start work on Ring Road, Nullah Lai, Kutchery Chowk projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaqat Ali Chatha here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate their ongoing efforts to start construction work on Rawalpindi Ring Road, Nullah Lai and Kutchery Chowk projects.

He said that Ring Road, Nullah Lai, Kutchery Chowk and other Projects should be started as soon as possible.

Addressing a farewell party organized at Gymkhana Club for two RDA officers, Chief Engineer, Dr. Muhammad Habib ul Haq Randhawa and Director Engineering RDA, Amir Rasheed, retired today, the commissioner advised the RDA officers to deal with their subordinates and the citizens decently.

He felicitated both retired officers for their good performance during the service.

The Commissioner said that the positions and powers were God's trust and blessing to be used in the best way.

"It is necessary for all the officers to realize the general public service in real sense. I belong to a small village but thanks to Allah Almighty who blessed me for serving the citizens as it is a great source of God's pleasure," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa appreciated the services of both the retired officers and directed other officers to live like a family and work hard for the betterment of the citizens.

Chief Engineer Dr. Muhammad Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa thanked the Commissioner, DG RDA and officers.

He said that as long as he has been in his position, he had always served the citizens and performed his duties honestly.

Director Admin and Finance and Land RDA Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Chief Planner RDA Jamshed Aftab, Director Engineering Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director MP&TE Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Finance Khawaja Arshad Javed, Deputy Director Admin Iftikhar Ali, Deputy Director Planning Samiullah Niazi, Deputy Director Public Relations, Hafiz Muhammad Irfan and other officers attended the party.