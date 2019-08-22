UrduPoint.com
Authorities Directed To Accelerate Pace Of Work On Ongoing Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:26 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Rindhawa on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate pace of work on all ongoing development projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Rindhawa on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate pace of work on all ongoing development projects.

Chairing a meeting held here to review progress on the development projects he said, the government was making all out efforts to provide maximum basic facilities to the citizens and striving to uplift living standard of the people.

The DC said, coordinated efforts should be made by the departments concerned to remove hurdles if any to complete the projects in time.

He directed the officers to complete all arrangements to kick off the trauma centre project at Samli Sanatorium.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Maliha Jamal on the occasion said 164 schemes were being completed in Rawalpindi district under ADP while 36 new projects would be launched soon.

She further said that the Punjab government had allocated Rs100 million for development schemes out of which Rs50 million were released during last year and Rs 50 million during current fiscal year.

She said, the Punjab government was giving top priority to the projects of health sector and the district administration on the special directive of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt.(Retd) Saqib Zafar was striving to provide state of the art health facilities to the citizens.

