Authorities directed to accelerate payment process for Chahan, Mohata dams affectees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. Muhammad Mehmood on Monday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the process to pay the compensation amount to the affectees of Chahan and Mohata dams.

Chairing a meeting held here today he said the performance of the revenue officers regarding the payment would be reviewed on daily basis.

He said, the land acquired for Mohata dam is in Rawalpindi and Chakwal districts while out of total Rs 78.1 million amount, Rs 55.1 million payments had been made so far.

He informed that the award to acquire 10,680 kanals land for Gambhir dam would be announced within one week.

He further said, due to revenue issues, the payment process for the land of 15 small dams in Attock district was delayed.

Efforts were being made to resolve the revenue issues on priority basis, he added.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Potohar, Moeen Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue Rawalpindi Capt. Muhammad Shoaib, Xen Small Dams Rawalpindi Maqbool Ahmed and other officers concerned.