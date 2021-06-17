Authorities directed to accelerate shelter home construction work at RIU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Punjab, Muhammad Hassan Iqbal on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate pace of construction work of shelter home project at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU).

He said that social welfare institutions were at the forefront of public service and huge amount had allocated for social welfare projects in the next year fiscal budget.

He stated this while inspecting the divisional under construction shelter home being constructed at the premises of RIU.

He informed that the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 48 million, which would accommodate more than 100 poor, needy and destitute people.

The Secretary Social Welfare directed the authorities concerned to ensure completion of the project within shortest possible time frame.

Muhammad Ahsan Iqbal during his visit inspected various parts of the triple storey shelter home and said that no compromise should be made on quality of construction work of the building.

He said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Social Welfare Department was playing an active role in providing relief to the poor and needy people.

Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Shahid Rana on the occasion briefed the secretary about the progress and details of ongoing development projects.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Akram Mirza, Deputy Director Social Welfare Nabila Shahid Malik and other social welfare officers were also present on the occasion.