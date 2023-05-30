UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Accelerate Work On IJP Beautification Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Authorities directed to accelerate work on IJP beautification project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta during a visit to IJP Road directed the authorities concerned to accelerate work on beautification project and complete it within shortest possible time frame.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, PML-N leader, Zia ullah Shah, DG PHA, DG RDA, CEO Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, Secretary RTA and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

They visited IJP Road to Ghosia Bus Terminal area and also inspected water level in Nullah Lai beneath Katarian Bridge.

Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to complete Nullah Lai cleanliness work before start of Monsoon rains.

The small drains on both sides of the IJP Road should also be cleaned so that water in the Nullah Lai during monsoon rains could flow smoothly.

He ordered to grow ornamental plants and saplings on IJP Road on both sides of the road. Faulty streetlights should also be repaired besides installing iron grills at bridges of the nullahs.

The commissioner instructed the officers to completely eliminate encroachments and illegal bus terminals near Pirwadhai Mor and warned that negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

Complete elimination of encroachments and illegal bus terminals is important to ensure smooth flow of traffic and facilitate the passengers, he said adding, all available resources were being utilized to facilitate the citizens.

He also checked the illegal transport terminals near Pirwadhai, General Bus Stand on IJP Road and inspected tree plantation after removal of encroachments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Visit Road RTA Traffic Lai Rawalpindi Muslim All Rains Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave o ..

World Government Summit discusses &#039;New Wave of Innovation in Education&#039 ..

16 minutes ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sh ..

LHC rejects plea seeking reinstatement of Nawaz Sharif as PML-N President

27 minutes ago
 OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of t ..

OIC Participates in the Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect of Nigeria

27 minutes ago
 "The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Ma ..

"The 300Th Anniversary Of The Birth Of The Poet Magtymguly Fragi" Will Be Includ ..

31 minutes ago
 Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move ..

Lawmakers denounce strongly Indian nefarious move for Yasin Malik’s sentence

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturin ..

Dubai Industrial City to showcase UAE manufacturing sector’s strengths at ‘M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.