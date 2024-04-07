Open Menu

Authorities Directed To Accelerate Work On Rwp Safe City Project

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer, (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate work on Rawalpindi safe city project.

According to a RPO Office spokesman, over 70 percent work on Rawalpindi Safe City project had been completed.

He informed that the RPO while reviewing the progress of the Safe City project had directed the officers concerned to complete the project as soon as possible.

He said that the officers concerned briefed the RPO about the current progress on the Safe City project.

The RPO instructed that no compromise should be made on quality of work.

The RPO further said that a weekly meeting would be held to review the progress of the Safe City project.

Babar Sarfraz said that Safe City project would be an important milestone for the protection of life and property of the citizens.

