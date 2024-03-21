Authorities Directed To Address Water, Sanitation Issues At Earliest
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoib has directed the authorities concerned to address water and sanitation issues of the district at the earliest.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review issues pertaining to proposed projects aimed at ensuring clean water access, improving sewage systems, concreting streets and enhancing overall sanitation standards within the district.
The meeting was attended by officials from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Islamic Relief and Sarhad Rural Support Programme(SRSP).
Among others, Member National Assembly(MNA), Dawar Khan Kundi was also present.
A detailed briefing was given on proposed projects to Deputy Commissioner Shoaib who said that access to potable water was everyone’s right and assured his full support in this regard.
Deputy Commissioner Shoaib emphasized the timely completion of all initiatives for the benefit of the local community.
The meeting underscored the importance of collective action in addressing fundamental infrastructure challenges and affirmed the resolve of the authorities to prioritize public well-being.
The DC said significant improvements should be made in water supply and sanitation services, fostering a healthier and more sustainable environment for residents of the district which had long been waiting for such development-oriented measures.
