Authorities directed to blacklist fertilizers dealers involved in hoarding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :The authorities concerned have been directed to blacklist the fertilizers dealers found involved in profiteering and hoarding of DAP and Urea.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders of fertilizers.

He informed that the commissioner had instructed the price control magistrates to monitor hoarding and supply of the fertilizers.

Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against those found involved in hoarding, he added.

He ordered the price control magistrates to conduct surprise visits to check stocks of the dealers and those found involved in profiteering or hoarding should be blacklisted.

Sufficient stocks of DAP and Urea were available in Rawalpindi division, he said adding, there was no shortage of DAP and Urea as the authorities concerned had launched a campaign and conducting raids to check hoarding and profiteering.

