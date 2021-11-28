UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Carry Out More Aggressive Plantation In Rwp District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Authorities directed to carry out more aggressive plantation in Rwp district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has directed the authorities concerned of all the government departments to step up their ongoing efforts to carry out more aggressive plantation to make ten billion tree Tsunami Plantation campaign a success.

According to a district administration spokesman, the officers concerned had been directed to play an active role to make the ongoing plantation campaign a success and set up nurseries in their respective office premises.

The Commissioner had instructed the officers to promote plantation of local species that are native to the climate and grow faster.

He said, 28,242 saplings would be planted in different schools and parks and the target of plantation of 200,000 saplings would be achieved by PHA during this season.

He said that millions of saplings would be planted in Rawalpindi district to make the Tsunami Tree Plantation Campaign a success.

The Commissioner had directed all the departments to set up nurseries in their offices where local plants should be grown.

In all hilly areas like Kahuta and Kotli Sattian, the species of mountain areas should be planted.

The authorities were also instructed to ensure maximum plantation at all available sites in housing societies so that the greenery could be enhanced in the region besides planting saplings along both sides of G.T.Road, Highways and Motorways.

The officers were asked to plant fruit trees and ornamental plants on the public land which would not only help reduce environmental pollution but also provide food to the birds.

The citizens should also be encouraged to come forward and play a role to make the Tsunami Tree plantation campaign a success, he added.

The government was making efforts to mitigate the effects of pollution through aggressive plantation campaign, he said adding, unfortunately Pakistan was among the ten countries which had been affected by the climate change.

He said plantation was essential for the next generations and role of youth was also very important for achieving the goal of ten billion trees plantation campaign in the country.

395

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami Rawalpindi Kotli Kahuta All Government Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

11 minutes ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

41 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

41 minutes ago
 Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerc ..

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerce accelerator programme

1 hour ago
 Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebration ..

Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations in Hatta revealed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.