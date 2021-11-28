Authorities directed to carry out more aggressive plantation in Rwp district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has directed the authorities concerned of all the government departments to step up their ongoing efforts to carry out more aggressive plantation to make ten billion tree Tsunami Plantation campaign a success.

According to a district administration spokesman, the officers concerned had been directed to play an active role to make the ongoing plantation campaign a success and set up nurseries in their respective office premises.

The Commissioner had instructed the officers to promote plantation of local species that are native to the climate and grow faster.

He said, 28,242 saplings would be planted in different schools and parks and the target of plantation of 200,000 saplings would be achieved by PHA during this season.

He said that millions of saplings would be planted in Rawalpindi district to make the Tsunami Tree Plantation Campaign a success.

The Commissioner had directed all the departments to set up nurseries in their offices where local plants should be grown.

In all hilly areas like Kahuta and Kotli Sattian, the species of mountain areas should be planted.

The authorities were also instructed to ensure maximum plantation at all available sites in housing societies so that the greenery could be enhanced in the region besides planting saplings along both sides of G.T.Road, Highways and Motorways.

The officers were asked to plant fruit trees and ornamental plants on the public land which would not only help reduce environmental pollution but also provide food to the birds.

The citizens should also be encouraged to come forward and play a role to make the Tsunami Tree plantation campaign a success, he added.

The government was making efforts to mitigate the effects of pollution through aggressive plantation campaign, he said adding, unfortunately Pakistan was among the ten countries which had been affected by the climate change.

He said plantation was essential for the next generations and role of youth was also very important for achieving the goal of ten billion trees plantation campaign in the country.

