Authorities Directed To Check Hoarding, Overcharging Of Fertilizers

Fri 12th November 2021

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Friday directed the authorities concerned to check hoarding and overcharging of fertilizers particularly of DAP and Urea

Chairing a meeting, he instructed the officers concerned to control the rising prices of fertilizers.

Additional Commissioner, Coordination Saif Anwar Jappa, AC General Maleeha Isar and officers of Agriculture and other departments attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the prices of fertilizers and stocks. The Commissioner issued orders to notify the prices of DAP and Urea to prevent overcharging.

In the meeting, the officials of Agriculture Department informed that there is no shortage of DAP and Urea in Rawalpindi district.

The Commissioner directed all the Price Control Magistrates and Deputy Directors of Agriculture, Extensions to take all possible steps to control the hoarding and overcharging of DAP and Urea.

He directed them to take solid steps to ensure supply of Urea and ADP on official rates to the farmers so that the production of wheat and potato could not affect.

He said that it should also be regularly advertised in the media and the people should be made aware of the government's measures regarding price control of the fertilizers.

