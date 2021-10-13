UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Complete All Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Wed 13th October 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab local bodies department on Wednesday issued instructions to authorities' concerned to complete all arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions as soon as possible.

On the directives of Secretary Local Government Punjab, Noor ul Amin Mengal, the departments concerned including Metropolitan, Municipal Corporations, Municipal Committees, administrators of Tehsil and Chief Officers of Town Committees have been directed to take special measures to remove building materials and encroachments from the routes of Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions.

The repair work of the damaged roads and streets should be completed within shortest possible time frame, the authorities directed besides ordered to install street lights and search lights on the routes of the processions.

The authorities have also been directed to ensure proper cleanliness of all areas on daily basis and special arrangements should also be made for cleaning of main highways, roads and streets.

All the Chief Officers have been instructed to ensure timely completion of all the arrangements besides ensuring measures in collaboration with the management of the processions to implement Covid-19 standard operating procedures during Eid Milad un Nabi processions.

