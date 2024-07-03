Authorities directed to complete de-silting work of Nullah Lai by July 10

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to complete de-silting work of Nullah Lai by July 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to complete de-silting work of Nullah Lai by July 10.

Chairing a meeting of Divisional Coordination Committee the Commissioner said that 30 percent more rainfall has been predicted during Monsoon season.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director Local Government, Syed Sabatin Kazmi, Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the officers of other departments concerned attended the meeting.

The cleanliness work of all the nullahs particularly Nullah Lai should be ensured as soon as possible, he added.

No negligence would be tolerated in connection with the cleaning of the drains, he warned.

Section-144 has been imposed to prevent dumping of garbage in the drains, he said adding, natural calamities could not be prevented but, major damages could be avoided by taking timely measures.

In case of rains, the holidays of the officers and personnel of all other related departments including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and WASA would be cancelled.

The commissioner directed the authorities that all available resources should be utilized to remove stagnant rain water during rains.

He also instructed the officers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to improve the sewerage system across the city.

There should be no complaints of garbage and solid waste anywhere in the city, particularly in the nullahs, he ordered.

Engineer Aamir Khattak said that encroachments from the banks of nullahs should be removed. WASA machinery should also be used to clear road and streets during rains, he directed.

Special attention should be given to Rattaamaral, Kattarian, Tippu Road, Dhoke Naju, Gawalmandi, Zia ul Haq Colony and other low-lying areas, he instructed.

The most dangerous point of Nullah Lai is at Gawalmandi, he said.

The health department should ensure the provision of adequate medical facilities to avoid any emergency situation, the Commissioner said.

Monsoon relief camps have been set up at Liaquat Bagh, Murree Road, Gawalmandi Bridge, Commercial Market, Khayaban Sir Syed and Sadiqabad, MD WASA informed the meeting.

The cleanliness work of 11 major nullahs of the city has been completed, he said.

The duty roster of the officials of all institutions has also been prepared to deal with the flood situation and the officers concerned have been assigned duties, he informed.