Open Menu

Authorities Directed To Complete De-silting Work Of Nullah Lai By July 10

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Authorities directed to complete de-silting work of Nullah Lai by July 10

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to complete de-silting work of Nullah Lai by July 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to make all-out efforts to complete de-silting work of Nullah Lai by July 10.

Chairing a meeting of Divisional Coordination Committee the Commissioner said that 30 percent more rainfall has been predicted during Monsoon season.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director Local Government, Syed Sabatin Kazmi, Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the officers of other departments concerned attended the meeting.

The cleanliness work of all the nullahs particularly Nullah Lai should be ensured as soon as possible, he added.

No negligence would be tolerated in connection with the cleaning of the drains, he warned.

Section-144 has been imposed to prevent dumping of garbage in the drains, he said adding, natural calamities could not be prevented but, major damages could be avoided by taking timely measures.

In case of rains, the holidays of the officers and personnel of all other related departments including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and WASA would be cancelled.

The commissioner directed the authorities that all available resources should be utilized to remove stagnant rain water during rains.

He also instructed the officers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to improve the sewerage system across the city.

There should be no complaints of garbage and solid waste anywhere in the city, particularly in the nullahs, he ordered.

Engineer Aamir Khattak said that encroachments from the banks of nullahs should be removed. WASA machinery should also be used to clear road and streets during rains, he directed.

Special attention should be given to Rattaamaral, Kattarian, Tippu Road, Dhoke Naju, Gawalmandi, Zia ul Haq Colony and other low-lying areas, he instructed.

The most dangerous point of Nullah Lai is at Gawalmandi, he said.

The health department should ensure the provision of adequate medical facilities to avoid any emergency situation, the Commissioner said.

Monsoon relief camps have been set up at Liaquat Bagh, Murree Road, Gawalmandi Bridge, Commercial Market, Khayaban Sir Syed and Sadiqabad, MD WASA informed the meeting.

The cleanliness work of 11 major nullahs of the city has been completed, he said.

The duty roster of the officials of all institutions has also been prepared to deal with the flood situation and the officers concerned have been assigned duties, he informed.

Related Topics

Flood Water Murree Holidays Company Road Lai Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Bagh July Market All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar d ..

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free

12 minutes ago
 All facilities to be provided to participants of M ..

All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..

12 minutes ago
 Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

12 minutes ago
 Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

12 minutes ago
 Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary ..

Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes

12 minutes ago
 CM grieved over death of five people in traffic ac ..

CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident

12 minutes ago
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed I ..

EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake

12 minutes ago
 European stocks advance on French election hopes

European stocks advance on French election hopes

15 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

17 minutes ago
 Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in ..

Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur

17 minutes ago
 US trade deficit expands less than expected in May ..

US trade deficit expands less than expected in May: govt

12 minutes ago
 French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged ..

French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 101

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan