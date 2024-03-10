Open Menu

Authorities Directed To Complete Demarcation Work Inside Rakh Graveyard In One Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has directed the concerned authorities to complete the demarcation work inside the Rakh graveyard in one week.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the Commissioner along with Chairman, One-Man Commission on Minorities Rights, Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Suddle here the other day visited Rakh Dhamiyal Graveyard and reviewed the allotment of the graves, burial arrangements and other issues.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Chief Officer, Municipal Corporation, Pastor Adil Gill and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner and the Chairman visited the section reserved for minorities and made a detailed review of the construction work of the cemetery.

Engr. Aamir Khattak instructed the authorities to complete the demarcation work inside the cemetery in one week.

The Municipal Corporation was also directed to give a detailed plan within a week in which the deadlines for each work should be written.

The Commissioner said that Rakh Dhamiyal Graveyard is an exemplary graveyard of the twin cities which serves the burial needs of Rawalpindi city.

In the context of the growing population of the city, more places like Rakh Graveyard Dhamiyal will have to be reserved for the burials, the Commissioner added.

In Rakh Dhamiyal Cemetery, the grave space was allotted under proper planning, the spokesperson said adding, a regular number was also allotted to each grave.

The bus and ambulance services were operational for the burials.

The minorities had been given adequate space in Rakh Dhamiyal graveyard, the Commissioner lauded this step adding, this is proof that the protection of minority rights is ensured in Pakistan.

The minorities in Pakistan have full religious freedom, the Commissioner said, and added that an atmosphere of brotherhood is established by inter-faith harmony.

The officials concerned were also directed to keep a written record of all the burials in the graveyard.

