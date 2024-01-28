- Home
- Pakistan
- Authorities directed to complete Kahuta-Azad Patan road work within stipulated time frame
Authorities Directed To Complete Kahuta-Azad Patan Road Work Within Stipulated Time Frame
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned to complete the Rawalpindi Kahuta-Azad Patan Road project within the stipulated time frame.
The repair and rehabilitation work of Kahuta-Azad Patan Road should be completed in three months, the Commissioner said adding, that a target of planting 85,000 saplings along the road had also been set.
Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the Kahuta Panjar-Azad Patan thoroughfare is a very important road which is strategically important as a defence route and also the main link to Azad Kashmir. Some portions of this road were affected by heavy transport, landslides and water, he added.
The Kroot Company was taken on board and it would start work on S-5 from February 1 after completing its necessary operations, he informed. The Commissioner directed the administration of Rawalpindi and Azad Kashmir to ensure the provision of security and other facilities to the engineers in this regard.
Funds amounting to Rs 1299.103 million were approved for widening and repair of the 31 km long Kahuta-Panjar Azad Patan Road in Tehsil Kahuta.
66 per cent of the released funds had already been utilized, he said. Section G-1 i.e. 0-18 km of the project had been completed, the Commissioner said adding, that work on G-II i.e. next seven km is still in progress while a detailed design of the S-5 had also been submitted. Immediately after approval of the design, work on it would be started in the next month of February, Liaquat Ali Chatta added.
He said that under the plan of the project, a target of planting 85,000 trees along the road had been set. The Commissioner also instructed the officers to ensure the plantation of a higher survival rate plants having at least 5 feet in height.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad Capital Police smart cars fleet ensuring effective patrolling9 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter9 minutes ago
-
Two shot dead in firing incident in Larkana9 minutes ago
-
Dera Police foil drug smuggling bid, confiscate over 3 kg hashish19 minutes ago
-
FBISE to arrange speech competitions to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day19 minutes ago
-
Several violators face music for ignoring building rules in Murree: ADCR Murree19 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 133 kg drugs in 16 operations; arrests 1419 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders emphasizes need of Clean Choola Initiative in Pakistan19 minutes ago
-
Up-gradation of Liaquat Bagh Library, completed to promote reading habits among students: Commission ..29 minutes ago
-
Special desks of 18 departments set up in BFC to facilitate businessmen: Commissioner29 minutes ago
-
HEC invites applications for DAAD Master’s scholarship from female Afghan refugees49 minutes ago
-
Kite factory unearthed59 minutes ago