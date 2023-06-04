Authorities directed to complete nullahs' cleanliness work before Monsoon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The authorities concerned have been directed to complete dredging and de-silting work of all city nullahs including nullah Lai before the start of Monsoon rains.

The spokesman of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) told on Sunday that Caretaker Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Punjab, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir during a visit here the other day reviewed the preparations of WASA for Monsoon and also inspected the dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai at Gwalmandi Bridge.

The spokesman informed that the Agency, on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha and Managing Director WASA, Muhammad Tanveer, had completed all the preparations for Monsoon.

The Punjab government had released funds for cleaning of Nullah Lai and 11 other nullahs of the city, he said adding, the dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai from Katarian Bridge to Murree Road would be completed by June 30.

The tender process to award the contract to clean other Nullahs of the town was under process and dredging and de-silting work of big nullahs would be started soon which would be completed before start of Monson rains, he said.

The cleaning work of sewerage lines using winch machines is also under completion, he said adding, during Monsoon rains emergency is enforced under which leaves of all the field staff are canceled and the staff remains present in the field round the clock.

Five flood response units would be set up in the city at Liaquat Bagh, Moti Mahal, Commercial Market, Bagh Sardaran and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed where heavy machinery and field staff would remain present to give quick response in case of flooding in any area, he added.

The WASA has heavy machinery including jetting and sucker machines, de-watering sets, winch machines and water bowsers, he said.

He informed that the minister had directed the authorities concerned to accelerate dredging and de-silting work of all nullahs and solid waste and garbage being removed from the nullahs should be dumped out of the city.

