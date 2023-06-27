Authorities directed to complete projects swiftly in Gujar Khan tehsil

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha on Tuesday visited Tehsil Gujar Khan and directed the authorities to complete ongoing development projects within the shortest possible time frame.

Chairing a meeting held at Assistant Commissioner Office Gujar Khan the Commissioner said to utilize all available resources to provide relief to the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, Additional Commissioner Revenue, Kenza Murtaza and Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan, Mian Murad Hussain attended the meeting.

AC, Gujar Khan while briefing the Commissioner regarding the ongoing projects and revenue matters of Tehsil Gujar Khan informed that 871 'numberdars' are in the field while 47 posts of 'numerdars' are vacant.

The AC informed that with the support of the Marriage Hall Association, 'Uqd Ehsan' program had been started under which 150,000 dowry items and free food for 150 people were arranged for the marriage of daughters of poor and deserving families. Those who wanted to get benefit from the program could submit applications in AC Gujar Khan Office, he added.

He further said that Easy Domicile Program had also been launched to provide domicile in one day.

An applicant having his/her father's identity card copy or Form B, after confirmation of the permanent address was issued domicile in one day, he added.

The commissioner was informed that all filtration plants are functional.

The commissioner directed the officers to make all-out efforts to achieve the set revenue target.

Easy domicile program should further be made easier to facilitate the citizens, he added.

The Commissioner said that 'Uqd Ehsan' Program for the marriages of the daughters of poor and deserving families is a wonderful public welfare project.

The vacancies of the 'numberdars' should be filled as soon as possible, he said.

Later, the Commissioner visited cattle market Gujar Khan and inspected the arrangements.

The AC informed about the facilities being provided to the public in the cattle market. A special complaint cell had been set up in the cattle market with security arrangements finalized by the Police.

Live stock, health department, rescue, civil defense teams were also available in the cattle market. Water was also being provided in the cattle market, he added.

The Commissioner instructed the officers to make proper arrangements to ensure cleanliness.

The danger of dengue is looming so all possible precautionary measures should be adopted, the Commissioner directed.

The Commissioner also inspected the under-construction road from Gujjar Khan to Peer Phalai and ordered the authorities to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

Negligence on the part of officials concerned would not be tolerated, he warned.