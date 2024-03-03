Open Menu

Authorities Directed To Control Prices Of Fruits, Vegetables During Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engr. Amir Khattak has directed the concerned authorities to take all possible steps to control the prices of fruits and vegetables, particularly during Ramadan ul Mubarik.

According to a spokesperson, the Commissioner during a visit to Rawat Vegetable market reviewed the facilities besides inspecting prices of fruits and vegetables.

The Commissioner reviewed the administrative affairs of the vegetable and fruit market in detail and talked to the people.

He directed the concerned authorities that the vegetable market should further be improved in the light of the public suggestions. The supply of vegetables and fruits should be increased in the market, he ordered.

Special discounts should be given to the local farmers, he said adding, the administration should take solid steps to provide relief to the citizens, particularly during Ramadan ul Mubarik.

Engr. Aamir Khattak said that a special van route from the city to the vegetable market had been started to facilitate the citizens.

The administration was trying to provide relief to the three million population of Rawalpindi through the Rawat vegetable and fruit market, he said adding, the market was also promoting business activities at the regional level.

The administration worked hard to set up the Rawat vegetable and fruit market, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema said.

He informed that the administrative officers had been directed to remain present during the bidding process in the market.

The administration of the Rawalpindi vegetable and fruit market helped to ensure the supply of affordable and quality essential items at affordable rates, he added.

