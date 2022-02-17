UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Enhance Field Visits To Check Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate their ongoing operations to check profiteering, availability of daily use items and provide relief to the citizens

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner chairing a meeting held here instructed the officers concerned that it was responsibility of the district administration to provide vegetables and other food items to the citizens at official rates.

All the price magistrates were directed to remain in the field and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said and instructed the administration officers to ensure availability of urea at official rates.

He said the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops besides ensuring establishment of DC counters at general stores.

The Commissioner said that the price control meetings should be held weekly to evaluate performance of the price magistrates.

The Commissioner was informed that 2394 raids were conducted while 281 violations were checked and fines amounting to Rs 206,500 were imposed on the violators during last 24 hours in Gular Khan, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Murree, Taxila, Rawalpindi City and Saddar areas. Three shops were sealed while four profiteers were sent behind the bars.

The Commissioner was also informed that 21 'Rehri bazaars' were set up to provide essential items to the citizens at affordable rates. The administration officers were regularly conducting raids to check rates of sugar and other essential commodities.

Total 2957 wheat flour sale points besides 127 DC counters were also set up in the division. 129 price magistrates of Rawalpindi division were taking action against profiteering and hoarding and conducting raids in four districts of the division.

