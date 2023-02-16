Authorities directed to ensure best security arrangements for PSL matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The authorities concerned have been directed to ensure foolproof and best possible security arrangements for Pakistan Super-League (PSL) mathes to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during March 1 to 11.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta and Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali had visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to review security arrangements and issued instructions to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the cricket matches.

During the visit, City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema, Chief Traffic Officer, SP Security, SDPO New Town and other officers were also present.

He informed that senior officers of the police and administration during the visit reviewed the security arrangements regarding the PSL cricket matches.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said that the District administration and police would ensure best possible arrangements including security for PSL matches.

The arrangements were being finalized keeping in mind the convenience and safety of cricket fans, he said.

The CPO during the visit briefed the RPO and Commissioner regarding security and traffic arrangements.

Foolproof arrangements were being finalized for the security of the cricket teams, route and stadium, Liaquat Ali Chatta said adding, an comprehensive traffic plan would be devised to ease traffic flow during the matches on the city roads.

Three control rooms had also been established to monitor the arrangements, he added.

The administration and police have always played a pivotal role in promoting international sports and cultural activities in the country by providing foolproof security to these events, he added.

"We are all set to provide complete protection to the visiting national and international players, officials as well as spectators of Pakistan Super League (PSL) T-20 cricket series with an even more elaborate and improved security plan than the previous ones," he said.

The RPO said that all available resources would be utilized besides deploying thousands of police personnel including senior officers and officials of different units of police including SSP, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force. Security personnel would perform security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with smooth flow of traffic, he informed.

He added that earnest efforts would be made to least disturb the routine activities of the citizens, traders and businessman during the matches as shortest route would be provided to the teams to ensure their security by containing traffic only during the movements of teams from their residential places to the stadium and vice versa. Three layers of security would be provided at the stadium and the citizens would only be allowed to enter the stadium after a complete checking process, he added.

He said that Dolphin Squad, Elite and Police Response Unit teams would continue their effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city.

Snipers would be deputed on the roof tops to keep an eye on all the movements during these matches. Search and sweep operations were being conducted in the city particularly around the cricket stadium and designated areas, he added.

395