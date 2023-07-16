Authorities directed to ensure foolproof security for Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema has directed the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security for Muharram ul Haram processions and Majalis.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC had ordered foolproof arrangements for the security of Muharram processions and Majalis.

Hasan Waqar Cheema said, walk-through gates should be installed at entry points of the Muharram processions and Majalis.

Encroachments should be removed besides completing patchwork of the routes of the processions, he ordered.

A special traffic plan should also be prepared regarding Muharram so that people do not face any difficulties, Hasan Waqar Cheema said adding, CCTV cameras should also be installed to monitor the processions.

The DC directed the officers to make special arrangements for electricity and other wires to clear obstructions if any on the routes of the processions.

Rescue-1122 had also been directed to complete all arrangements for Muharram, he said and added, no one, except license holders, would be allowed to organize 'Sabils' at the routes of the processions and Majalis.

He instructed the authorities to ensure the implementation of timings of the processions and Majalis.