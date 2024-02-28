Authorities directed to ensure foolproof security for PSL matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The authorities have been directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Pakistan Super-League (PSL) matches to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from March 2 to March 10.

According to the Commissioner Office spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engr. Aamir Khattak during a visit to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium had reviewed all the arrangements including security and issued instructions to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the cricket matches.

The commissioner said that the district administration and police would ensure the best possible arrangements including security for PSL matches.

He said the arrangements were being finalized keeping in mind the convenience and safety of cricket fans. The administration and police have always played a pivotal role in promoting international sports and cultural activities in the country by providing foolproof security to these events, he added.

"We are all set to provide complete protection to the visiting national and international players, officials as well as spectators of PSL, T-20 cricket matches," he said.

He said that earnest efforts would be made so that routine activities of the citizens, traders, and businessmen are not disturbed during the matches as the shortest route would be provided to the teams to ensure their security by containing traffic only during the movements of teams from their residential places to the stadium and vice versa.

Engr. Aamir Khattak said that holding PSL matches in Rawalpindi would provide positive entertainment to the citizens.

PSL matches would be held in Rawalpindi from March 2 to March 10, he said and informed that nine PSL matches would be played in Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

Special shuttle service for the stadium would be provided to the spectators from the parking areas, Engr. Aamir Khattak added.

Food Street would remain closed during PSL matches, he informed.

A control room had also been set up in Shahbaz Sharif Sports Gymnasium to monitor security and all the arrangements, the Commissioner added.

A police spokesman said that City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had also directed the officers to finalize foolproof security arrangements for the security of the cricket teams, route, and stadium.

He said that a comprehensive traffic plan would be devised to ease traffic flow during the matches on the city roads.

A control room had also been established to monitor the arrangements, he added.

All available resources would be utilized besides deploying police personnel, including senior officers and officials of different units of police, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and Elite Force, he said.

Security personnel would perform security, patrolling, and traffic management duties during the matches to ensure foolproof security of the event along with a smooth flow of traffic, he added.

He said three layers of security would be provided at the stadium and the citizens would only be allowed to enter the stadium after a complete checking process, he said, adding that Dolphin Squad, Elite, and Police Response Unit teams would continue their effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city. Snipers would be deputed on the rooftops to keep an eye on all the movements during the matches, he added.

