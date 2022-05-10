Authorities directed to ensure implementation of one-dish law at weddings

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation of one-dish law at wedding ceremonies.

He ordered the authorities to form special squads to conduct raids and check implementation of the orders of the Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz who instructed the authorities to strictly implement one-dish law at wedding ceremonies across the province.

The Commissioner said that any violation of one-dish orders at wedding ceremonies would not be tolerated and that the violators would be dealt with according to the law.

The Commissioner also directed the authorities to spread awareness about the orders of the Punjab government which would bring relief to the working and middle class.

Noor ul Amin Mengal instructed the Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi division to conduct raids on marriage halls and marquees and impose heavy fines on violation of the orders. The violators should also be sent behind the bars, he added.

The Commissioner said that the government would take all possible measures to provide relief to the masses.