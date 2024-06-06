Authorities directed to ensure implementation of new prices of Roti & Naan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Food Minister, Bilal Yasin here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure 100 percent implementation of new prices of Roti and Naan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Punjab food Minister, Bilal Yasin here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure 100 percent implementation of new prices of Roti and Naan.

Chairing a meeting held at Commissioner Office, the provincial minister said that raids should be conducted in various markets to ensure availability of Roti and Naan at the notified prices.

Director General Food, Additional Commissioner Revenue, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Kamran Asghar, Deputy Director, Food Mehr Ali and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is monitoring the prices of Roti and Naan, he said adding, due to the economic policies of Chief Minister Punjab, inflation is gradually decreasing.

He instructed the administration to focus on the implementation of the notified prices of Roti.

Assistant Commissioners and price Magistrates should conduct field visits to ensure implementation of the prices of Roti and essential commodities on daily basis, he ordered.

Bilal Yasin said indiscriminate action would be taken against shopkeepers, selling Roti and other essential items on exorbitant rates. No one would be allowed to indulge in profiteering.

All arrangements regarding law and order should be finalized before the start of Muharram, he said adding, special

operation should be launched against the criminal elements.