Authorities Directed To Ensure Preparedness For Anticipated Heat Wave
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to ensure preparedness and safety in light of the anticipated heat wave in Rawalpindi district
Chairing a meeting regarding prevention of heat stroke, the DC said that the district administration Rawalpindi had decided to take practical measures to protect the citizens from heat stroke.
Tents would be installed in different areas of the city to facilitate the citizens besides ensuring availability of fans and cold drinking water, the DC said.
Heat stroke camps would be set up at bus stands, Suzuki stops, Nawaz Sharif Park on Main Murree Road, Kutchery Chowk, Raja Bazar, Saddar and other public areas, he informed.
The DC directed the officers concerned to arrange duties of the officials of Municipal Corporation and Civil Defense in the camps.
He further instructed that walks should be organized besides displaying banners to spread awareness among the citizens about the heat stroke precautionary measures.
The government had reduced the timings of the schools due to the forecast of a heat wave, he informed.
School hours for morning shift would be from 7 am to 11.30 am while the evening shift would be from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM, he added.
The schools had also been directed to provide working fans, ensure the availability of water coolers and ensure that no student is made to sit in the open during the summer.
The citizens were advised to be vigilant and take appropriate measures to stay safe during the expected heat wave.
