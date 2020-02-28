UrduPoint.com
Authorities Directed To Ensure The Availability Of Face Masks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:55 PM

Authorities directed to ensure the availability of face masks

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq on Friday directed the officials concerned to make all out efforts to ensure availability of face masks at medical stores due to surge in its demand

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq on Friday directed the officials concerned to make all out efforts to ensure availability of face masks at medical stores due to surge in its demand.

Presiding over a meeting held here, he directed the drug inspectors of the health authority to regularly monitor the demand and supply of the face masks and check the inventories of the drug retailers and wholesalers.

'Negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated", he added.

The deputy commissioner said solid steps should be taken to ensure availability of the face masks in open market.

"Though, no corona virus case was reported in the city but there is need to keep a close liaison with each other and collect the data of those having recent travel history from China and Iran in order to integrate the surveillance activities regarding the global threat of corona virus outbreak," he said.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zeeshan Khurram, talking to APP, said in the wake of corona virus outbreak in China and Iran, strict surveillance is being carried out in the district to avoid threat of the disease.

He said, no one be allowed to stock the masks for gaining profit.

According to World Health Organization, Corona virus is a family of viruses that include the common cold, and viruses such as SARS and MERS. This new virus was temporarily named "2019-nCoV.

