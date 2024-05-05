Authorities Directed To Ensure Transparency In Exams, Chairman RBISE
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) Mohammad Adnan Khan has said that the board had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the cheating mafia and no one would be allowed to use unfair means in ongoing intermediate examinations.
The chairman said that the authorities concerned had been directed to ensure transparency in the examinations and strict action in accordance with the law would be made against the rules violators. He said that all the arrangements were finalized by the board to ensure fair and transparent conduct of the examinations.
According to a board spokesman, the chairman and the Controller of examinations as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz had launched a grand operation against the cheating mafia. He informed that in the light of the directives of the Punjab Government, the Chairman, the Controller and district administration officers were visiting different exam centres across the division.
He said that the board was utilizing all available resources to ensure transparent conduct of the examinations.
On violations of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), strict action was being taken and first information reports (FIRs) were also being lodged against the invigilators, he added.
He further informed that as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz and in the light of the directives of the Government of Punjab, the Chairman along with Member Punjab Assembly, Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab, Mrs. Shazia Rizwan visited different examination centres here the other day and inspected all the arrangements.
Mrs. Shazia Rizwan also inquired about the arrangements made by the education board for the candidates appearing in the examination. She said that the intermediate examination was being conducted in a transparent and peaceful environment and in the light of the directives of the Punjab government.
She also appreciated the efforts of the chairman and the controller of examination for the excellent arrangements. She said that the board and the administration were making all-out efforts for transparent examinations.
The Chairman said that a strict strategy and zero-tolerance policy had been adopted against the booty mafia and all the examination centres were being closely monitored daily with the help of the district administration. He said that the Education Board had also finalized arrangements for Intermediate Examination Part-I which would start from May 7.
