Authorities Directed To Expedite Work On Burewala Bypass

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Authorities directed to expedite work on Burewala bypass

Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of Burewala people after announcing the construction of 21 km lengthy Burewala bypass road with cost of 2.5 billion. According to the official sources, announcement would be formally made on the occasion of Prime Minister's recent visit to Mels

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of Burewala people after announcing the construction of 21 km lengthy Burewala bypass road with cost of 2.5 billion.

According to the official sources, announcement would be formally made on the occasion of Prime Minister's recent visit to Melsi.

The sources said that in line with special directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the concerned department to complete the preliminary work on emergency basis and timely complete the project.

The people of Burewala hailed the Prime Minister's revolutionary step and hoped for timely completion of the project.

