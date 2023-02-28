Authorities directed to expedite work on uplift schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Yousaf Rahim has directed all the authorities concerned to expedite work on ongoing uplift schemes as per directives of the Federal and provincial governments to complete them within the stipulated time period.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting held here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the divisional commissioner was briefed in detail regarding the performance of departments and ongoing development projects.

Rahim directed all departments to ensure the timely completion and quality of existing projects to pass on the benefits to the people.

He also instructed the officers concerned to daily visit bazaars to keep a check on the rates of essential food items and contain the artificial price hikes and implement the official price list in letter and spirit.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Finance) Sami-ur-Rehman, ADC (General), Shahzeb Khan and officers of all departments concerned also attended the meeting.