UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Finalize All Arrangements To Remove Entrails Of Sacrificial Animals Around Noor Khan Airbase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Authorities directed to finalize all arrangements to remove entrails of sacrificial animals around Noor Khan Airbase

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned have been directed to finalize all the arrangements to remove entrails of sacrificial animals around Noor Khan Airbase on Eid ul Azha.

Presiding over a Bird Hazard Control Committee meeting, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal on Wednesday said that the presence of birds around the airbases leads to accidents.

He directed the officers concerned to take all possible measures in this regard on Eid-ul-Azha.

Noor ul Amin Mengal further said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, it should be ensured that the remains ad waste of sacrificial animals should be removed immediately particularly around the airbase.

The entire area should also be re-checked after Eid-ul-Azha holidays, he added.

In addition, he said that keeping pigeons in houses around Noor Khan Airbase, flying and having pigeon cages on the roofs of the houses have also become a major problem for which the district administration Rawalpindi and police should take immediate action.

He directed the police to take swift action against aerial firing and no one should be allowed to violate the law. Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the violators, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Holidays Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

2 hours ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

2 hours ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

3 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

5 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.