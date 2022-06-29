Authorities directed to finalize all arrangements to remove entrails of sacrificial animals around Noor Khan Airbase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned have been directed to finalize all the arrangements to remove entrails of sacrificial animals around Noor Khan Airbase on Eid ul Azha.

Presiding over a Bird Hazard Control Committee meeting, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal on Wednesday said that the presence of birds around the airbases leads to accidents.

He directed the officers concerned to take all possible measures in this regard on Eid-ul-Azha.

Noor ul Amin Mengal further said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, it should be ensured that the remains ad waste of sacrificial animals should be removed immediately particularly around the airbase.

The entire area should also be re-checked after Eid-ul-Azha holidays, he added.

In addition, he said that keeping pigeons in houses around Noor Khan Airbase, flying and having pigeon cages on the roofs of the houses have also become a major problem for which the district administration Rawalpindi and police should take immediate action.

He directed the police to take swift action against aerial firing and no one should be allowed to violate the law. Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the violators, he added.