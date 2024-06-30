Authorities Directed To Finalize All Arrangements For Monsoon
Published June 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, has directed the relevant authorities to finalize all the arrangements for Monsoon.
According to the Commissioner, "About 30 percent more rainfall is predicted this year in the monsoon."
The relevant authorities had been directed to complete the dredging and de-silting project for Nullahs, particularly Nullah Lai, as soon as possible.
Section-144 would be fully implemented to prevent the dumping of garbage and solid waste in nullahs, he said, adding that the damages from natural calamities could be reduced by early measures.
Solid steps were being taken regarding pre-monsoon rains, he ordered.
All the arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible to prevent possible flooding, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.
He further directed that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Rawalpindi had also been directed to timely clean the 11 main nullahs of Rawalpindi, which fall into Nullah Lai.
The relevant officers were instructed to clean the drains to improve the sewerage system across the city.
The sewage system would be activated before the start of monsoon rains, he said, adding that a proper water drainage system would be maintained.
There should be no complaints of blocked drains anywhere in the city; he directed that the Municipal Corporation keep the banks of the drains free from encroachment.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority should keep its alert system updated and keep the citizens informed about the weather situation in time, he directed.
Engineer Aamir Khattak ordered the WASA authorities to keep the roads and streets clear during rains, and the stagnant rain water should be removed within the shortest possible time frame.
Special attention should be given to all vulnerable areas, particularly low-lying localities including Rattaamral, Katarian, Tippu Road, Dhoke Naju, Gawalmandi, and Zia ul Haq Colony, where the risks of being affected by flood water during monsoons are high.
"Gawalmandi, which is the most vulnerable area near Nullah Lai, should be given special attention," he directed.
The Commissioner ordered the relevant authorities of all the government departments to fully cooperate with the Rescue-1122 personnel and WASA in the pre-monsoon measures.
The health department should finalize all the arrangements to ensure the provision of adequate medical facilities to the citizens in case of any untoward situation, he instructed.
