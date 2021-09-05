UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Finalize Elaborate Arrangements For Transparent Cantt Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 12:40 PM

Authorities directed to finalize elaborate arrangements for transparent Cantt elections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The authorities concerned have been directed to finalize elaborate arrangements utilizing all available resources to ensure peaceful, transparent and impartial local government elections in Cantonment areas.

Returning Officer (RO), Ward No 1 to 5, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik has directed the authorities concerned to make foolproof arrangements including security particularly for sensitive polling stations and distribution of polling material.

He informed that all the candidates had been briefed about Code of Conduct (CoC) issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for local government elections 2021.

He said that all the candidates had also been instructed to abide by the code of conduct as strict implementation of CoC would be ensured and no one would be allowed to violate the rules.

He warned the candidates that action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

It is to be noted that the total number of candidates contesting for the general seat in Ward No. 1,3,4,5 is 48 while in Ward No. 2 the election has been postponed due to death of a female candidate.

The RO informed that Rawalpindi District Police, City Traffic Police and Special Branch had finalized arrangements for cantonment elections.

