Authorities Directed To Immediately Complete All Arrangements For Ashura

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Authorities directed to immediately complete all arrangements for Ashura

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :District Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema has directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for Ashura.

According to a district administration spokesman, the DC during a visit had inspected the routes of Muharram processions and reviewed the arrangements.

He visited different areas of the city and reviewed the routes of mourning processions and other administrative matters.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete patchwork of the procession routes immediately and dangling electricity and telephone wires should be fixed properly.

The cleaning of sewage lines and manholes covers fixing work on the routes of processions should also be completed as soon as possible, he added.

Special steps should be taken to clean the procession routes and Imambargahs, the DC said and directed that in case of rain, timely measures should be taken for drainage of stagnant rainwater from the routes.

