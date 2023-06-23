Open Menu

Authorities Directed To Improve Facilities At Mayo Hospital: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday said that the authorities had been tasked to take swift measures for improving the overall standard along with best facilities at Mayo Hospital.

Talking to the media after visiting the hospital, he said the best medical faculty was available at the Mayo Hospital however there was a need to improve condition and facilities at the hospital.

The caretaker CM said he had been visiting various public hospitals to check out the facilities. "I have assigned a task to bring about betterment in the hospital within four months," he maintained.

He directed to ensure sufficient stock of medicines at the hospital. The number of beds were also being increased for the treatment of children in the Children Hospital and latest equipments were being procured.

Provision of best treatment facilities to the masses was a priority and all-out steps would be ensured in that regard, he added.

To a question, Mohsin Naqvi said that Secretary C&W had been directed to undertake steps for the construction and repair of affected sections of Lady Willingdon Hospital.

