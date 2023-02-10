Authorities directed to issue notices to plazas utilized basement parking space for godowns

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to issue notices to all the commercial plazas which had utilized basement parking space to construct shops and godowns, violating the rules

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to issue notices to all the commercial plazas which had utilized basement parking space to construct shops and godowns, violating the rules.

During a visit to Metropolitan Corporation (MC) the commissioner said lack of parking space was the main cause of traffic congestion in the city.

He instructed the officers to submit a detailed report of all the plazas in two days which had converted basement parking space.

He ordered strict action in accordance with the law against commercial plazas which had violated the rules.

Currently, the main problem of the city was encroachment, which was affecting the businesses of the traders, he added.

Initially, in consultation with the traders, a big city market would be selected and made a model market removing all encroachments and making it a model commercial area, he added.

The commissioner said that action would be taken against those who had converted the parking spaces and basements of the plazas into shops.

He ordered the authorities to serve notices on the owners of the commercial plazas in the city to designate their basements as car parking facility for customers.

He asked the owners of the commercial plazas to ensure provision of parking facility in the basements of the buildings in order to avoid traffic congestion on roads.