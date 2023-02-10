UrduPoint.com

Authorities Directed To Issue Notices To Plazas Utilized Basement Parking Space For Godowns

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Authorities directed to issue notices to plazas utilized basement parking space for godowns

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to issue notices to all the commercial plazas which had utilized basement parking space to construct shops and godowns, violating the rules

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to issue notices to all the commercial plazas which had utilized basement parking space to construct shops and godowns, violating the rules.

During a visit to Metropolitan Corporation (MC) the commissioner said lack of parking space was the main cause of traffic congestion in the city.

He instructed the officers to submit a detailed report of all the plazas in two days which had converted basement parking space.

He ordered strict action in accordance with the law against commercial plazas which had violated the rules.

Currently, the main problem of the city was encroachment, which was affecting the businesses of the traders, he added.

Initially, in consultation with the traders, a big city market would be selected and made a model market removing all encroachments and making it a model commercial area, he added.

The commissioner said that action would be taken against those who had converted the parking spaces and basements of the plazas into shops.

He ordered the authorities to serve notices on the owners of the commercial plazas in the city to designate their basements as car parking facility for customers.

He asked the owners of the commercial plazas to ensure provision of parking facility in the basements of the buildings in order to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

Related Topics

Visit Car Traffic Rawalpindi Market All

Recent Stories

10-year incompetent PTI rule left KP in shambles: ..

10-year incompetent PTI rule left KP in shambles: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's ..

4 minutes ago
 Meeting held to meet requirement of 4 million gall ..

Meeting held to meet requirement of 4 million gallons of water in Gwadar

4 minutes ago
 Smog case: LHC imposes ban on tree cutting in city ..

Smog case: LHC imposes ban on tree cutting in city

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers invited to explore business opportu ..

Dubai Chambers invited to explore business opportunities in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 US Says Hopes Russia Can Decouple 'Important' New ..

US Says Hopes Russia Can Decouple 'Important' New START Treaty From Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 Dubai records AED10.3 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.3 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.