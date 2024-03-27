Authorities directed to launch awareness campaign about potential hazards of kite flying

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza here on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to launch an awareness campaign particularly in public and private schools about the potential hazards of kite flying.

Chairing a meeting of Bird Hazard Control Committee (BHCC), held here in RDA Kinza Murtaza instructed the officers concerned to make all-out efforts to ensure cleanliness in city areas.

During the meeting, a Pakistan Air Force Officer gave a presentation on threats to national assets regarding bird hazard and garbage dumping.

The meeting was informed that problems were being faced in various areas including Ali Nawaz Chowk, Tippu Road, RIC Hospital area, Dhok Khabba and Rawal Road due to garbage heaps, pigeons and other birds and aerial firing.

The Air Force officer requested that the pigeon cages on the roofs should be removed.

The DG RDA said that the district administration and RDA would provide more facilities in Rawalpindi Division than before.

In this regard, a committee under the supervision of Director State Management RDA, Shehzad Gondal had been established.

On this occasion, the Director State Management informed that so far, 80 to 85 percent of the pigeon cages had been removed.

The DG directed the committee that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company should immediately hold a meeting with the Cantonment board to clear the garbage heaps from various places and improve the sanitation system.

Regarding the aerial firing, DSP Rawalpindi Police while presenting the performance report said that no incident of the firing was reported so far this year. The efforts being made by Rawalpindi police to control aerial firing were appreciated by the participants.

Additional Director General, RDA Awais Manzoor, CO Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, Amjad Hussain, Director State Management RDA, Shehzad Gondal, representatives of Pakistan Army, Air Force, Punjab Police, Wildlife, Slaughter House and other departments participated in the meeting.