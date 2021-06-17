Authorities directed to make all out efforts to eliminate spurious drugs: Advisor to CM

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab for Health and Chairman Provincial Drug Monitoring Team, Muhammad Hanif Khan Pattafi Thursday said that the Punjab government under its zero tolerance policy against substandard and spurious medicines is making all out efforts to uproot heinous business of substandard and spurious drugs.

Chairing a meeting on Drug Control held here at the Deputy Commissioner's Office the Advisor directed the authorities concerned to launch a campaign to eliminate spurious and substandard drugs.

Muhammad Hanif Khan Pattafi directed the Drug Control Officers of Rawalpindi District to protect the health of the people ensuring supply of quality medicines.

All officers should do their best to ensure quality of medicines, he said and warned that if during the third party validation, any report of substandard and illegal drug reflects in any area, the officers concerned would be held accountable. Those doing the business are the enemies of humanity and deserve zero tolerance, he added.

In addition, drug inspectors must ensure that each outlet is inspected at least quarterly. Also, 50% of the samples taken, should be of international companies.

He said that the campaign would be effective only if strict action in accordance with the law is taken against all those involved in illegal activities, without any discrimination.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Abdullah Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal, Zafar Khan Secretary Drug Control, Focal Person for Epidemic Control Dr. Sajjad, Naveed Ahmed, Drug Control Inspector Rawalpindi and drug inspectors from all other tehsils were also present in the meeting.

The Chairman Drug Monitoring Team further said that all the inspectors should ensure that their areas are free from substandard, smuggled and spurious drugs and this would be evaluated by the Special Branch or any other agency.

While briefing the Advisor about the drug control activities taking place in Rawalpindi division, it was informed that there are 21 drugs inspectors working in the division to ensure that the medicines provided to the public are of good quality. 3842 inspections were carried out in the division during January to June 15, this year.

1112 samples were collected while 23 found substandard and one spurious. 88 premises were sealed and seven FIRs were also lodged besides fines amounting to Rs 440,000 imposed on the rules violators.